Make Your Way to Carluke and Lanark stations this week

Make Your Way roadshows, encouraging people to think about their travel habits, come to Carluke and Lanark this week.

Over the next month the roadshows will be visiting train stations, health and leisure centres offering local people the chance to get top tips, personalised travel advice and new maps highlighting walking and cycling routes in the area.

And among their first calls are visits to Carluke Health Centre tomorrow (Tuesday March 28) from 10am to 1pm; Carluke train station on Wednesday, from 7am until 9am; and Lanark train station on Thursday from 7am until 9am.

The events will provide inspiration to anyone thinking about changing daily travel habits to include more walking, cycling or public transport – great for anyone looking to get fitter or save money.

The Make Your Way roadshows are all part of a larger local project by the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership which aims to encourage people to walk and cycle more whilst exploring the rich and varied heritage of the local area.

Roadshow visitors will be able to access personalised travel advice on the opportunities that exist to walk, cycle, use public transport, or share a lift for their regular journeys, including to work. Information provided will include new local walking and cycling maps, active travel guides and a Clyde and Avon Valley goodie bag highlighting what to see and where to go. Maps are also available to download from www.clydeandavonvalley/make-your-way.

Two of the events in Carluke and Lanark Leisure Centres on Tuesday April 18 and Thursday April 20 respectively, include a Dr Bike session. This means you’ll be able to bring along your bike to get it checked over by a qualified bike mechanic free. The mechanic will make minor repairs / adjustments and give people advice on how they can keep their bike in good roadworthy condition, ready for the lighter days and better weather. This is a drop-in session where people are welcome to turn up.

Individuals will have the option of signing up to the Make Your Way travel challenge to try a new form of transport for one of their journeys with a prize draw for everyone who signs up.

Funded by the government’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places grant and Heritage Lottery Fund supported Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership, the project has been working since last October with local communities, school children and artists to explore their local environment, develop the maps and create local signage and art installations to encourage people to get active.

Kirsten Robb, CAVLP Development Officer says, “We encourage as many people as possible to get along to the roadshows for active travel inspiration in their local communities. The roadshows are just part of the wider project that has seen creative Periscope Headdress walks, Dorodango Mud Dumpling workshops, My Map sessions and Artist in Residence posts in each community to encourage people to explore their locality in new ways.”

Find out more about Make Your Way and download maps to explore Carluke, Glassford, Lanark, Larkhall and Stonehouse by visiting www.clydeandavonvalley.org/make-your-way.