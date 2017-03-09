Lynne will sash Lanark's 2017 Lord Cornet

Lynne Steer is to sash this year's Lord Cornet at the start of Lanark's Lanimer celebrations.

Her appointment was announced at a Lanimer Committee meeting last night.

It is the second honour the town has bestowed on her. In 2015 Lynne was made a Burgess being nominated a record eight times that year for her outstanding contribution over many years to the children and youth of the community.

Lynne is very active in St Nicholas’ Play Group and Toddlers Group, Lanark Playparks Action Group, the Beavers, Kirkfield United, and Robert Owen Primary School PTA. She is also secretary of Lanark Tennis Club.

She will sash Lord Cornet Iain Hughes at the Cross on June 5, the Monday of Lanimer Week.

(Pic by John Prior)