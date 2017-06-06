Lulu is coming to Lanark Memorial Hall

Following on from her smash hit 2016 tour Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet…and this time, she’s coming to Lanark Memorial Hall on Saturday November 11!

There is one overriding influence in the life of this acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, Grammy and Novello Award nominee, and that is…it has always been ‘All About the Music’!

Coming to Lanark, Scottish pop star Lulu will deliver a show packed full of all her hits, songs that have influenced and guided her throughout her incredible career, and some of her brand new songs.

The star herself says: ‘I toured for the first time in 15 years in 2015 and haven’t stopped since. I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year performing the music that I have shared with you throughout my career…it has always been all about the music...so please come and join me!’

Tickets are £29.00 and can be purchased from the Box Office on 01555 667999 or online at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk