Leadhills gala day rounds off summer

The gala season comes to an end today, Saturday, with the final celebration of the summer, when Leadhills crowns its gala queen, Nadine Thomson.

The week is already well under way, beginning with family fun at the golf club, a five-a-side football tournament and an It’s a Knockout-style contest.

Today, Wednesday, there is a picnic in the park, from 2pm, and tomorrow sees a kids’ party night in the village hall.

Saturday’s programme begins at noon with fancy-dress judging, and Nadine, accompanied by maid Elen Foley and page Amber Gardiner-Penny, will be crowned gala queen at 12.30pm.

The committee has been working hard raising funds, with an auction and duck race among the events, to lay on an exciting programme of entertainment, and the stars this year are the Savage Skills stunt team, who will be performing at 1pm and again at 3pm.

The freestyle mountain bike stunt team provide jaw-dropping shows by some of the world’s leading stunt riders, and with eight world and over 25 British championship titles, they pride themselves on being the most accomplished stunt show team in the UK and possibly the world.

Other attractions include a performance by Leadhills Silver Band and a tug of war.

For the youngsters, there will be an inflatable jungle run, a giant slide, climbing wall, laserquest and chairoplanes and a BMX ‘have-a-go’ area, as well as the chance to soak someone in the stocks, and you can even bring your own victim.

Children pay £2, which lets them use any of the attractions for the whole day.

And, again, there is a tea tent with home baking for the grown-ups, and the day is rounded off with a gala Elvis Presley tribute night in the Hopetoun Arms Hotel, in Main Street.

Let’s hope Leadhills gets its share of the summer sunshine for its big day.