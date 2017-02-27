Lanark Tesco boss hits the road again for Paradventures

Richard Mcallister, store manager at Lanark Tesco, is this year again putting on his walking boots to raise money for local charity Paradventures.

Last year Richard and his team raised £4,000 for the charity which enabled local youngsters with disabilities to experience outdoor adventures.

On March 12, Richard and his friend, Robert Paton, will begin their Speyside Way challenge - walking 80 miles from Buckie to Aviemore.

On their final day, March 16, they will be joined by staff teams from the Lanark store and Border Biscuits.

The two local companies have joined forces to help raise money for the charity. The group will walk 12 miles from Nethy Bridge to the finish in Aviemore. They will also be joined by a young girl Poppy McKenzie, with an all terrain wheelchair.

Richard is delighted that Border Biscuits will be joining the challenge this year and hopes to exceed the amount raised last year.

He said “I’d like to thank everyone involved in helping to put this together and a big thank you in advance for the financial support which I hope you’ll agree is going to a worthy cause”.

Lesley Ann Gray, Brand and Innovation Director at Border Biscuits, said: “We’re very proud to be based in Lanark and being able to make a difference in the local community is so important to us. Our staff are really looking forward to taking part in the event and we can’t wait to get started.”

Lanark man, and a former Lord Cornet of the town, Gordon McGregor leads the Paradventures charity which makes outdoor adventure activities possible for people with disabilities. All of the money raised from the Speyside way walk will go towards supporting youngsters in the Lanark area to take part in outdoor adventures.

Gordon said “On behalf of Paradventures a massive thank you to Richard and Robert for embarking on this challenge, to Tesco and Border Biscuits for all their support and participation, to everyone taking part on the final leg and to the wider community for all their support.

“This event will raise the much needed financial support required for many local youngsters to benefit from several planned Outdoor Adventure trips.”

This Friday, March 3, and Saturday March 4, Richard and his staff will be fundraising in store towards the challenge and staff and customers will be able to donate on these days. A fundraising page has also been set up at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/speysideway/423051