Lanark store supports school playground plan

Lanark licensed grocer Feenans, although independently owned, is part of the symbol group belonging to JW Filshill (Keystore) which has set up a community fund to benefit local groups or schools in the areas around its stores.

Lanark Primary School was encouraged to put in a bid of up to £500 for new playground equipment.

The school was awarded £300 and Feenans then donated the extra £200 from the carrier bag charges, ensuring the pupils will have fun and games outdoors in the years ahead.