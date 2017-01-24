Lanark's Weekend Debt play King Tuts this Saturday

A Lanark band will headline King Tut's in Glasgow this Saturday.

Weekend Debt are a new indie sound made up of four young, talented and vibrant musicians.

They are: Grant Scott, vocals/guitar; Ewan Legg, vocals/guitar; Russell McInnes, bass; and Harvey Boyle, drums.​

Their set is rimmed with indie tunes influenced by many a night out and relationships.

Their Scottish heritage is carried through the songs thanks to lead vocalist and guitarist Grant’s husky voice and prominent accent that accompanies secondary vocalist and lead guitarist Ewan's soft and delicate Scottish accent. With a tightly knit rhythm section, Russell's intense bass vibes complement well with those powerful drum grooves of drummer Harvey.

With influences such as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Arctic Monkeys, Courteeners and Fatherson, Weekend Debt make the dance floor jump. The band have signed to music management company Dovecot Artist Managment.

They also have had backing from Chris Beltran at DF concerts who has given them the opportunity to headline King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow this Saturday and have an EP in the works being finished off at North Road Studios and set for early March release.

