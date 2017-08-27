Lanark’s own Strictly Come Gardening winners

Judges from Lanark Gardening Club had difficult decisions to make when they visited 14 gardens nominated for the community council’s “Strictly Come Gardening, Lanark”.

Winners, who will receive their prizes next month, are: large garden, John Prior, Friarsfield Road; runner-up George Valentine, Friarsfield Road; small/medium garden, Gordon Dickson 26 -32 Smyllum Road (flats,) runner -up Charlie Scott, 35 St Nicholas Road; container/courtyard garden Drew Towse, 35 Westport, runner-up Jimmy Pryde, 21 Stuart Drive.

Andrew Towse, winner of the courtyard garden, at his home in Westport.

The others gardens are at 23 Braedale Road, 55 Wellwood Avenue, 57 Laverockhall, 34 St Leonard Road, 17 Stuart Drive, 81 Kildare Drive, Portland Place, 140 Hyndford Road, and all are worth seeing in full bloom now.