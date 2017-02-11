Lanark’s Lightning Strikes are just champion!

Lanark’s Dance Rite Academy’s competitive Lightning Strikes squads picked up six championship titles at this year’s Scotcheer Steve Walls Classic cheerleading competition in Dundee.

Lanark’s Dance Rite Academy picked up six championship titles at this year’s Scotcheer Steve Walls Classic cheerleading competition in Dundee with its competitive Lightning Strikes squads.

Triumphant Youth Squad! (Picture Sarah Peters)

Some 70 pupils, making up nine squads ranging in age from five to 24, competed in hip-hop, jazz and cheer pom classes, cheered on by more than 100 proud parents.

The top squads in Scotland were competing, but the Lanark contingent won championship after championship,

The academy’s Lightning Strikes squads won all the hip-hop categories, as well as taking first places for mini-pom and senior jazz.

They also came home with two third places and a fourth, their best results to date.

Lightning Strikes Tiny Squad with their trophy (Picture Sarah Peters)

Coaches Sarah Levine and Elyse Bell are incredibly proud of all their dancers who train at Dance Rite in ballet, jazz, hip hop, Pom and gymnastics and who have worked very hard to be top of their game.

They are now looking forward to the rest of an already exciting season.

Mini Hip Hop and Pom Squad (Picture Sarah Peters)