Lanark Panto Juniors present an OZum show

On Thursday evening, a 70-strong cast of talented youngsters will take to the stage of Lanark Memorial Hall to perform a different take on that Hollywood classic The Wizard of Oz – a very different take.

This year’s Lanark Panto Club junior section main production is An Ozum Panto, and it promises to live up its title as the cast have been in rehearsal since June for the show’s three-performance run, at 7pm on Thursday and Friday and at 5pm on Saturday.

Dorothy - Neve Anderson - with Toto. (Picture Sarah Peters)

The club’s veteran scriptwriter, Frank Gunning, has put his usual local comical spin on the original story, and there is music from the classic 1939 film and from Disney favourites. It all adds up to a show, the juniors’ 11th, that producer Karen Brown says she is confident will be a hit with audiences.

She said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of the youngsters never ceases to amaze me.

“They have taken on the challenge of the songs and are performing them to an excellant standard.

“We have many familiar junior cast members returning to the stage this year, alongside many new children who have adapted to our way very well.

“With over 1,100 pieces of costume this year, the backstage team will rise to the challenge to get everyone organised on time.

“Our set looks amazing, the costumes are bright and colourful, and we are ready to put on the show.

“Our young production team have done a great job, namely Jenny Cuthbertson, 18, as director, Ian Brown, also 18, as musical director, plus Alana Wright, 16, and Bethany Romer, 14.”

The on-stage talent is led by Cartland lass Neve Anderson, nine, as Dorothy, with Katie Hynds as the Lion, Cara Buckingham as the Scarecrow and Luke Carroll as the Tin Man.

The Good Witch is Olivia Wilson, and the Wicked Witch is Aimee Challioner,

The Wizard is played by Gregor McFerran, the Emerald City Guard by Murray Toner, the Munchkinland Queen by Kara Tritschler and Noah by Joshua Joynes.

Tickets are £10 for adults or £8 for concessions from the Memorial Hall box office at sllcboxoffice.co.uk or by calling 01555 667999. Special discounts are available.