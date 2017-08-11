Lanark is blooming – but is it enough?

Have your say

Judges from Beautiful Scotland were shown round the town by volunteers from Lanark in Bloom last Wednesday, in their latest bid for gold in the national competition.

Lanark has won silver and silver gilt in the past, but Lanark in Bloom chairman Ernest Romer was more optimistic this week.

As well as seeing Castlebank Park, with the horticultural centre where Lanark in Bloom is based and grows the plants for its tubs and hanging baskets, the judges admired the patches of street garden kept by volunteer “corner carers”.

“They were over the moon at that,” said Ernest.

And the judges were also amazed at the wild flower border sown by South Lanarkshire Council at Lanark Loch.

Volunteers now face an anxious wait for the results!