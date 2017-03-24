Lanark Grammar piano recital a notable success

Lanark Grammar School hosted its first piano recital this month as pupils learning to play at home were brought together for a concert, playing to a full house.

“We have an increasing number of young pianists who attend Lanark Grammar, and we felt it was appropriate to offer them a platform to perform in front of a live audience. The standard was excellent, and we will be making this an annual event,” said faculty head Julie Brown. Pupils ranged from S1 to S6, from beginners to more experienced players.

Photo: James Clare,