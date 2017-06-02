Lanark event raised funds to help those with rare disease

The fantastic sum of £2110 was raised at Andy and Jean Watson’s fundraising event in St Nicholas Church hall, Lanark. on Saturday, May 6.

Sara Hunt, CEO of ALD Life, is seen receiving a cheque for that amount. They wish to thank everyone for their donations of money and prizes, helpers on the evening in the bar, raffle ticket sellers, hall staff, and most of all the Mazdas for terrific entertainment. Tickets were sold out and everyone had a great time.

ALD Life is a charity dealing with a very rare disease called adreno-leukodystrophy (hence ALD for short). Jean’s son Michael was diagnosed with this rare condition two years ago. Only a few adults in Scotland are affected by the condition.