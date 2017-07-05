Kudos to Carluke cafe’s fundraisers

Cafe Kudos, a Carluke business run by Scottish Autism, reopened its doors to the public last Thursday following extensive refurbishment.

A campaign by Scottish Autism’s fundraising team brought in more than £26,200.

Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell cut the ribbon to perform the official opening, thanking those involved, on the Wednesday before.

The main part of the refurbishment was a new commercial kitchen to provide a better environment and more training opportunities for those who work there.

The Union Street cafe also has new windows, flooring and furnishings, as well as fresh internal paintwork.

Service manager Gillian Smith said: “Everyone is incredibly excited that Cafe Kudos is finally refurbished and opening its doors to the public again.

“It has taken us over a year to raise this money, which has involved lots of hard work from the team and their families, who have all been involved in fundraising and to whom we are so grateful.

“Much of this was run by our fundraising department, who have done an amazing job.

“This will make a huge difference to the individuals with autism who work in Cafe Kudos.

“Working in the cafe helps boost their confidence and independence, along with providing an opportunity to learn vocational skills.

“We have been closed for four weeks for this refurbishment, and as we are very much in the heart of the community, we are sure the public have missed our delicious cakes, coffee and friendly service as much as we have missed serving them.”

The cafe, in Union Street, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.