Just days left for Lanarkshire's missing Lotto millionaire

Players from Cambuslang Rugby Club are urging National Lottery players in South Lanarkshire to double-check their tickets in the search for a missing Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner.

The missing ticket is due to expire on February 23, and with just days to go, the senior team from the Cambuslang Rugby Club are appealing to locals to check their tickets from the unique Team GB-inspired Lotto Medal Draw for the winning Millionaire Raffle code GREY 8746 6648.

The one-off Lotto draw on August 27 2016 was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the lottery, and the ticket was sold in South Lanarkshire.

To try and help jog the missing ticket-holder’s memory, players were shown the ‘GREY’ card as they ‘scrummed down’. They swapped their usual red, green and yellow kit for grey, and played with lucky rugby balls which displayed the winning Lotto Millionaire Raffle code GREY 8746 6648 in the hope of uniting the missing millionaire with their winnings.

The club, which received £565,000 of National Lottery funding to help cover the cost of their new clubhouse in 2000, took a break from their training session to score a ‘Lotto’ tries to help in the search for South Lanarkshire’s winner.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires but the winner, who bought their Lotto ticket in South Lanarkshire, was one of 27 millionaires created in the draw to celebrate 27 Gold medals won in Rio. In addition, 23 prizes of £100,000 to equal the Silver medal haul and 17 additional prizes of £50,000 to match those Bronze medals won by Team GB were also up for grabs.

The National Lottery has invested over £5 billion in grassroots sport to date, with Cambuslang Rugby Club just one of those that has benefited.

‘Trying’ to stay out of the scrum but nevertheless keen to find the lucky winner, Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find the South Lanarkshire mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

"Team GB’s success in Rio, when their haul was a whopping 67 medals, was outstanding and worthy of celebration with an extra special Lotto draw, now we just need to find South Lanarkshire’s winner to help them celebrate their own win!”

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk