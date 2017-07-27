Join Team Haven in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Fancy the Kiltwalk? The Haven, the centre in Forth supporting those with life-limiting illnesses and their families, needs 50 people for Team Haven at the Kiltwalk in Edinburgh on September 17.

Potential walkers can join the team on the treadmill at Lanark Sports Centre on Tuesday August 1 from 9.30am-4.30pm and Carluke Sports Centre on Wednesday August 9.

Their aim is to walk the distance of The Mighty Stride Kiltwalk, 26 miles in seven hours or under!

Join in the training, and there is 50% off the registration fee and free transport to Edinburgh if you sign up to Team Haven on the day (with a commitment of raising £100).

For more information call 01555-811846.