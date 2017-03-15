Join Kevin Under the Ground in Carluke

Until recent years Carluke still had active brickworks, and many families in the town looked to them for employment.

Artist Kevin Andrew Morris has spent the last month researching Carluke’s rich brick making history as part of the Make Your Way project. Tomorrow (Thursday March 16) evening he presents his findings alongside new work made during his residency in an illustrated talk.

Kevin’s research was undertaken with the support of the Carluke Parish Historical Society who will also be presenting a talk on their records as well as a short film taken at Mayfield Brickworks before it closed. The society would greatly appreciate any help in identifying the workers in the film.

The talk, called Under the Ground, is in Carluke Library, in Carnwath Road, beginning at 7pm.

Kevin's is one of a number of workshops run as part of the #MakeYourWay project, which aims to encourage people to walk and cycle more while exploring the rich and varied heritage of Carluke, Glassford, Lanark, Larkhall and Stonehouse.