It will be bigger and better at Biggar Little Festival

The historic market town of Biggar is gearing up for its annual family-friendly Biggar Little Festival which this year promises a packed programme of entertainment.

The festival will celebrate music, dance, arts and crafts, literature and drama and has come along way since it was first held in 2002.

Biggar will be filled with an eclectic programme of workshops, exhibitions, children’s events, performances, a craft and food fair, and festival clubs – all spread across 10 days starting on Thursday, October 19.

In previous years well-known performers such as Ian Rankin, Kevin Bridges, Fred McCauley and Alexander McCall Smith have attended the family fun event.

And this year there will be more than 50 events, many of which are free, making it the best festival to date and providing something for all the family.

Festival chairman James Softley said: “It is astonishing to think that 2017 will be the 15th anniversary Year for Biggar Little Festival!

“I think everyone will agree that 2017 has, up until now, been an extraordinary and often unstable one politically at home and abroad. However you can rest assured that it is business as usual at BLF as we prepare for 2017 to be the best festival ever in this landmark year.

Over the 10 days you will be able to enjoy fun and frolics. You can expect the best in music, comedy, drama, dance, literary events and a variety of exhibitions and viewings of the visual arts.

“By popular demand, the fabulous Andy Fairweather Low is returning with some of the country’s top musicians. We have top Scottish comedian Scott Gibson coming to our festival for the first time following his award-winning festival triumphs and UK wide success over the last year.

“This year’s folk concert will feature the exciting and original Skerryvore and promises to be a huge favourite for folk lovers. Originating from the Isle of Tiree, Skerryvore has been taking the country by storm and has amassed an enthusiastic following along the way.

“For those of you who visited our unique Artist’s Trail last year, it was, reportedly, a fulfilling and inspiring experience. Among our thriving artists’ populace you will discover many of Scotland’s most talented individuals. This year there will be an opportunity to experience even more diverse, innovative and wide-ranging art forms as the studio doors will once again be opened to all. The studio trail offers a glimpse of our beautiful countryside, an additional bonus as you travel around our local arts world.

The variety of events this year offer something for everyone, from our own homegrown talents; don’t miss the brilliant Biggar Little Orchestra performing ‘Peter and the Wolf’ and ‘Tubby the Tuba’, an event the whole family will love. Whether music, drama, literary events, workshops or exhibitions are your bag, the choice is yours.”

For the over 18s there will be the Biggar Beer Festival and Biggar Day Out will be a firm favourite.

James continued: “Don’t take my word for it. Have a look at our colourful and informative Biggar Little Festival Programme for this celebration year and get booking.”

The festival is billed as a true community event and James said every year the committee were indebted to the work of the army of volunteers, the participation of the local creative groups, and the support enjoyed from sponsors, patrons and the people of Biggar.

He added: “We would like to say a big thank you to all these people. If there are any other performing or creative groups, individuals and potential sponsors who would like to get involved in future festival events then please do not hesitate to let us know.”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale via the online sales desk from the end of the first week in August and can be purchases from www.biggarlittlefestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person at The box office at The Corn Exchange Biggar from early September.

A colour brochure of all the performances will also be available very soon for people to see who is performing, when and at what venue, available from local outlets. Again, the website will have more details.