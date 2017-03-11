Hill Mill stone comes to High Mill Primary

A piece of Carluke’s heritate has been restored to the town.

Before Christmas, High Mill Primary School’s office received a phone call from a man called Garry Baker in Spalding, Lincolnshire about an original millstone from Carluke’s historic High Mill he had in his garden.

The millstone

He’d been given it 15 years ago, and he felt it was time for it to be returned.

He was looking for a new home for it, and he asked the school if it would be interested in this piece of history.

As the school is named after the High Mill, the answer was yes, so now part of Carluke’s heritage has returned to the town, taking pride of place in the school’s orchard.