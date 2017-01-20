Help raise funds in Clydesdale for Marie Curie

Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell has praised the support available for residents of the area living with a terminal illness and their families after meeting representatives of the charity Marie Curie.

The charity is looking to establish new volunteer fundraising groups across the region, with one covering the Clyde Valley and another in Biggar.

Last year in NHS Lanarkshire’s patch, 448 patients were supported by 4,164 visits by Marie Curie.

Across Scotland, the charity provided care and support for more than 8,000 people living with terminal illnesses through its nursing service and hospices.

“It was good to meet Marie Curie, along with Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley, and hear how they are supporting our constituents,” said Ms Campbell.

“We know that palliative and end-of-life care is absolutely important to get right, and the support and dedication shown by Marie Curie to Clydesdale is impressive.

“I was also interested in hearing their plans to create local fundraising groups.

“If anyone has time they wish to use to help Marie Curie, they should get in touch with the team, who will provide guidance and support.”

Georgia Ramplin, Marie Curie’s community fundraiser for South Lanarkshire, said: “Aileen was very supportive and was keen to hear about our plans to establish new volunteer-led fundraising groups.

“Community fundraising groups can make a big difference to our work and help provide more nursing care to those living with a terminal illness.

“I’d encourage anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch with me on 07730 619 485 or email georgia.ramplin @mariecurie.org.uk”