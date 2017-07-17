Hawksland event went downhill fast for good causes

The annual Hawkland Hill bogie race and gravity bike race was another great success last Sunday, even with the rain.

“It was excellent,” said Elaine Sommerville, one of the organisers.

A mobility bike made for two. Picture Sarah Peters.

“We had a good turnout of competitors, and in the uphill bike race, our record was smashed.”

The record for the stretch from the school to Hawksland Farm was 54 seconds, but Richie Cornett, who had cycled along to watch and took part on the spur of the moment, slashed that to 45 seconds.

Competitors were of all ages, with the youngest being only seven years old.

The winner was Team Rooket, all the way from Irvine, North Ayrshire, but Hawksland family Mike Taylor, wife Iona and daughter Maggie had the best-looking bogie in Legow.

Dale Harrison from Lanark constructed a drainpipe; while the Taylor family produced their Legow. Picture Sarah Peters.

“We had great support from the community,” said Elaine.”

The day brought in over £950, although expenses have still to be paid, but that will go into a fund which ultimately will be shared among three charities – Erskine Hospital, Childline Scotland and the Mercy Ships.

The fun and fundraising continues with the Hawksland Olympiad, pitting men against the women, a quiz in September, a table tennis tournament and a pitch and putt championship.

They know how to have fun in Hawksland!

Going downhill, fast! Picture Sarah Peters.

Team Rooket, from Irvine, won the Scottish Cartie Association competition. Picture Sarah Peters.