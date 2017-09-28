Have a coffee and back Macmillan Cancer Support

Clydesdale people are again being urged to join in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning by holding their own events to back Macmillan Cancer Support or attending one.

Among those backing the coffee mornings is South Scotland Labour list MSP Claudia Beamish, pictured right with the charity’s campaign head Kate Seymour.

“This is a great cause,” said Claudia. “Macmillan gives invaluable support to individuals and families faced with cancer.”

Last year’s coffee mornings raised around £29.5m for the charity.

“If you are looking for one to attend, you will be most welcome at Carstairs Junction Primary School, from 9.30am this Friday, or at the Lanark Library from 10am on Friday, October 6,” added Claudia.

And in Lanark MP Angela Crawley, and her SNP colleague councillor Julia Marrs will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning in the Tolbooth this Friday, between 10am and noon.

For those in Blackwood and Kirkmuirhill, Pat Hodgson and daughter Rebecca are hosting a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday in the church hall from 10am to noon.