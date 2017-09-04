Gruffalo roars into Lanark’s Memorial Hall this weekend

This year everyone’s favourite furry monster roars back into theatres across the UK!

And in a spectacular theatrical coo The Gruffalo is coming to Lanark Memorial Hall.

Woodland creatures come to Lanark this weekend.

It is one of only two Scottish venues included on the UK tour of the children’s show by the theatre company that made it a West End smash.

Tall Stories’ smash hit production of The Gruffalo, first opened in May 2001, 18 months after the book was first published.

Now it is returning to the stage by popular demand and will be stopping off in South Lanarkshire when the acclaimed live stage show comes to Lanark Memorial Hall.

Tall Stories, the internationally acclaimed and Oliver-Award nominated theatre company’s monstrous West End hit, The Gruffalo, is based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

It has sold over 13 million copies and gathered top awards.

The most fearsome creature that never was - but is - takes to the stage in this enchanting production combining songs, laughter and storytelling theatre with just the right amount of scary fun!

Set to a wonderfully catchy score with original music and lyrics, The Gruffalo is a must-see show which continues to entertain audiences the world over.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood.

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake.

Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures?

After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Find out for yourselves, by joining them at Lanark Memorial Hall this Saturday, September 9 and Sunday September 10.

The show runs for 55 minutes without an interval.

Daytime performances are at 11am and 1.30pm both days.

The production is recommended for children aged three and above. Visit gruffalolive.com for a sneak preview.

Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office on 01555 667999 or online via www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk