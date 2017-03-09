Glasgow stage debut for Lanark actress Lisa Howley

The talent of Lanark actress Lisa Howley will go on show to hundreds of theatre-goers when she performs in John Godber and Jane Thornton’s classic comedy Bouncers and Shakers.

Lisa, a former pupil of Lanark High School now doing a higher national certificate course in acting and performance at City of Glasgow College, is looking forward to portraying several different characters in the comedy.

The play is a production by the college.

“Bouncers and Shakers is a really funny show about the different types of people that bar workers encounter,” said 19-year-old Lisa.

“Each of the characters has to deal with their own personal struggles, though, which brings a real human aspect to the play.

“I’ve been cast in several different roles, but the main character I’ll be playing is a strong cocktail waitress called Nikki.

“We’ve all had lots of lines to learn, but it’s been great preparation for going on to work in the industry when we graduate.”

While Lisa honed her acting skills by performing in shows at Lanark Grammar, her performance in Bouncers and Shakers at the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow’s Merchant City will mark her biggest public performance to date.

The show is being staged at the iconic venue as part of the college’s Creative City festival.

The annual festival features a variety of public events and exhibitions which have either been organised by students or will showcase their work.

Lisa said: “The thought of performing in the show is really exciting.

“I definitely want to be a professional actress, but I don’t mind if it’s on stage or in films. As long as I spend my life acting, I’ll be happy.”

Anne Macleod, an acting and performance lecturer at the college, praised the efforts of Lisa and the rest of the cast during rehearsals.

“Bouncers and Shakers is a fantastic play, and we’d encourage City of Glasgow College students, staff and members of the public to come along and see it,” she said. “

“Each of the students has been cast in multiple roles, which will be great experience for them to have for when they leave college.”

Bouncers and Shakers is on at the Scottish Youth Theatre from Tuesday, March 14, to Thursday, March 16.