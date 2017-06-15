Glasgow Garage date for Lanark’s Weekend Debt

Lanark indie rock quartet Weekend Debt will headline the Garage in Glasgow on Friday, June 30, following a string of packed-out gigs.

After they released their debut EP, Boyfriend Averse, earlier this year, Glasgow’s RCMS Promotions was quick to get the boys more gigs at bigger venues.

Owner Matt Sadowski said “Weekend Debt came to my attention when my co-promoter Ross Taylor booked them in for a Christmas show last year.

“Straight away I was hooked. For a band I hadn’t heard of, I was very impressed.

“From that point, our working relationship kindled and we worked together on their EP launch.

“We now find ourselves a matter of weeks away from the band’s biggest headline to date.

“It’s going to be a very special show!”

The band consists of Grant Scott on vocals and guitar, Ewan Legg on guitar, Harvey Boyle on drums and Russell McInnes on bass.

In a short space of time, the boys have played King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow twice and have sold out a home-town headline show in Lanark, with more than 230 in attendance at the Clydesdale Inn in April.

The band are signed up to Dovecot Artist Management.

Their debut EP has received great feedback, with two tracks getting more tha n 2,500 streams and the title track reaching 3,500.

Support on the night comes from the Paper Trail, Hunting Grey and Kasanova. Tickets, priced £8, are available via the band or on their BigCartel page, www. weekenddebt.bigcartel.com