Gatecrashers brought gifts to Kirkmuirhill over-60s party!

Gatecrashers at parties are almost never a welcome sight, but there was an exception to that rule during a celebration in Kirkmuirhill.

Indeed, the unexpected guests walking in on the Thornton Road Community Centre’s Over-60s Club ‘proms’ party were welcomed with open arms, both by the club members and the centre management. That is because the visitors were from Falck Renewables, operator of the nearby 12-turbine Auchrobert wind farm, bearing the gifts of much-needed new recycling bins for the centre.

The Falck representatives, who turned up by pure chance during the over-60s’ party, handed the bins over to centre association chairman Dennis White, who said that they would be a tremendous help in the centre’s efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We are delighted with the new bin equipment,” he said.

“We have council waste bins for each of the different types of recycled material, but it was proving very difficult to keep all the different types of waste separate.

“We now have two banks of bins which cover all the different types of waste, and this has made it a lot easier to recycle properly.

“It’s a real cause for celebration, so the handover coinciding with a party was particularly apt.

“This kind gesture by Falck Renewables is very much appreciated.”

Falck Renewables representative Erin Hunter explained why they donated the new bins to the centre, saying: “Thornton Road Community Centre is a valuable part of the local community who have been so helpful to us in the last few years.

“We’re very grateful to the community for their patience during the construction period, and we hope this is one way we can show our appreciation.”