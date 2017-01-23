Frances Jamieson will crown Carluke gala queen

The woman chosen to crown Carluke gala queen this year is Mrs Frances Jamieson.

“It was a total surprise,” said Mrs Jamieson this week.

In younger days she was active in a number of the town’s organisations, but she said she had “faded” from the limelight in recent years.

She was an active member of the gala committee, and the highland games committee and, with her late husband Duncan, ran Carluke Highlanders for decades, retiring after over 30 years as secretary.

She has always been a needlewoman and still keeps busy. Her late daughter Fiona started the Jamieson School of Dance, which is now run by Mandy, daughter of Mrs Jamieson’s daughter Mandy, and she attends classes and makes costumes.

“It keeps me young, and keeps me from being wearied,” she said.