Find a buddy and share Carluke on the Run 10K

Everyone is invited to turn the town yellow on May 21 in the annual Carluke on the Run road race in support of Beatson Cancer Charity.

And this year runners as young as 12 can take part in the road race, with the introduction of a buddy relay.

Last year’s race raised £9500 for the Beatson.

The successful individual 10k route remains, but there will be a 10k relay for teams of two, letting those who would be put off by a 10K run (or walk) 5K.

“With the relay, your buddy can do the first half, and you can do the second,” explained Kathleen Feeney, manager with organiser Carluke Development Trust.

“A 10k is restricted to those aged 15 and over but, because this works out at 5k, it is open to those who are 12 and over. Our high schools are encouraged to enter, and we hope to see loads of Carluke High, Lanark Grammar, Biggar High and Lesmahagow High pupils participating.”

This should also suit those who have just embraced the running bug and want to build up to 10k for 2018.

The run will begin in the John Cumming Stadium, and go through a challenging countryside route, before finishing back in the Stadium.

There will be a “tag” area in Yieldshields park for the buddy switchover, with buses taking the second runner there and bringing the first runner back to the stadium, to cheer their team mate for the finish.

Entertainment and refreshments will be provided at the stadium and again there will be children’s fun runs.

Each competitor will receive a t shirt and goodie bag. Entry fee for relay teams is £20.60, payable on registering with entry central (12yrs+).Entry for an individual in the 10k is £14.60 (or £12.60 for those who are SAA registered).

Runners can register at https://www.entrycentral.com/carluke10k from today.

Dawn Ferguson, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity said: “We’re delighted to be working with Carluke Development Trust on another fantastic Carluke on the Run. This race raises much needed and vital funds for Lanarkshire Beatson patients and their families.

“We help fund a wide range of patient and family support services, at the radiotherapy treatment centre at Monklands Hospital, which treats 1,200 people from across Lanarkshire every year.”