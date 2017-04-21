Fancy making your own LEGO robot crocodile?

Fancy creating a bird and programming it to chirp, or a lion and making it roar?

New Lanark is hosting a series of LEGO Robotics Workshops in its programme of activities linked to Brick City, an exhibition of over 60 models made from an estimated half-a-million LEGO Bricks in the village from June 28 until August 9.

Burt in the workshop participants will be able to use the latest LEGO robotics technology to build amazing creatures with gears, motors and wheels, and then with laptops will program the creatures to react to their surroundings.

The Robotics Workshops will last 30 minutes and run four times daily on Tuesday July 11, Tuesday July 18, Tuesday July 25 and Tuesday August 1. The cost of the workshop is £10 per laptop station which caters for a group up to four people (multiple stations can be booked for larger groups).

John McGill, Director, ComputerXplorers South West Scotland said “ComputerXplorers South West Scotland are delighted to be running the robotics using LEGO workshops in conjunction with the Brick City exhibition at New Lanark.

"We’re really looking forward to working with our young master builders to not only create but also learn how to program robot birds to chirp, crocodiles to snap and LEGO lions to roar!”

Evelyn Whitelaw, New Lanark Trust events and exhibitions officer said “The workshops will be great fun and ideal for nurturing and enhancing science, technology, engineering and maths skills.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult/carer at all times. The Robotics Workshops are suitable for those aged eight and over, but this age restriction can be flexibile.

Tickets for the Robotics Workshops must be booked in advance via www.newlanark.org/brickcitywhere visitors can also purchase Brick City exhibition tickets.

Brick City is a celebration of some of the world's favourite buildings and urban icons, recreated solely using LEGO bricks. Brick City has previously been enjoyed by tens of thousands of visitors across the UK and now fans of LEGO young and old will have the chance to catch this must-see exhibition at New Lanark during the summer of 2017.