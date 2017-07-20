Exhibition celebrates life on the land at Crawfordjohn

A celebration of the Crawfordjohn countryside opens in the village next week.

‘Living on the Land’ is an exhibition of photography and poetry by artist Carol Taylor and writer Dee Yates, plus drone filming by David Barton.

It celebrates nature, the seasons and the farming community who live on the land in and around Crawfordjohn.

Carol and Dee had a number of reasons for putting together the exhibition, they say.

“We wanted to try a collaboration with photography and poetry with subject matter which we both love,” explained Dee.

“And we were keen to help the local museum which focuses particularly on farming and living in the area over the past 200 years and has recently sustained huge costs due to a leaking roof.

“Thirdly, we have put the exhibition togetheris in memory of Bob Johnstone, a well-known and well-respected Crawfordjohn farmer who died in October of last year.”

The exhibition opens in the Colebrooke Arms, Crawfordjohn on Wednesday July 26, from 7pm to 9pm and continues on Thursdays and Fridays, from 5pm to midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12.30pm until midnight, until Sunday, September 24.

It will then move to the Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum for four weeks, from Sunday, October 1, as part of Biggar Little Festival.

Carol also has her studio open as part of the festival’s open studio trail on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29.

Framed prints, mounted prints, books and greetings cards will be for sale.

The exhibition is funded by the Clyde wind farm, and all proceeds will go to the Crawfordjohn Heritage Venture, a museum containing the social history of local families who for generations have lived and worked on the land.