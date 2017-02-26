Exciting year ahead for Coalburn bands

Coalburn Brass Band organisation will make a flying start to 2017, which promises to be the most memorable year in its long history.

On Thursday, March 2, all four ensembles will take part in a concert at Woodpark Primary School, Lesmahagow.

Four ensembles, with scores of musicians, make up the band organisation

The concert will feature music from the Children’s Band, Coalburn Bronze Band conducted by David Fehilly.

Members of the Coalburn Percussion Academy will join them, making their first performance under their tutor, Gordon Miller.

Also appearing will be Coalburn Intermediate Band previewing their programme for the Scottish Championship 4B with their new conductor Jayne Brownlie.

Finally the Silver Band will play their Scottish Championship test piece, ‘The land of The Long White Cloud’ conducted by Gareth Bowman.

Over 70 musicians now make music within the Coalburn Brass Band organisation and this is a fabulous opportunity to hear them all play. Tickets are £5 on the door, 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The Silver Band then heads to Perth Concert Hall to compete in the Scottish Brass Band Championships on Saturday March 11, returning to the competition in the 1st section, while the Intermediate Band play in the section 4B contest on the Sunday.

The Silver Band is to compete in the Challenge Section at the European Brass Band Championships in Belgium in April. This is the premier brass band contest on the continent and the participation of Coalburn is the pinnacle of the band’s competition history.

“We are honoured and thrilled to be representing Scotland at the forthcoming European Brass Band Championships,” said Band President Alan Court. “It was a late invite but the band members felt it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are already well into the planning and need to raise significant funds to allow us to attend.’

The first fundraiser is a quiz night at St Johns Hall, Blackwood on Friday, March 24, at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six people are welcome; entry is £3 per person.