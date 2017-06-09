Eve will be crowned Carluke Gala Queen tomorrow

Eve Grierson will be crowned Carluke Gala Queen tomorrow (Saturday) – and she can’t wait!

Excitement is mounting for the ten-year-old Law Primary School pupil.

Carluke Gala's 2017 Crowning Lady, Mrs Frances Jamieson. Picture Sarah Peters.

And she’s even invited her mum Cheryl’s best friend, Angela Harris, for a sleepover on Friday night!

How much sleep the girls will get is debatable but Eve’s dad Ross and her wee brother Harry (6) will be sound – after finishing the house frontage for the judges on Friday night.

They’ve plumped for a fashion and make-up theme.

Eve is sporty, being a member of Motherwell and Wishaw Swim Team, but she is also very much a girly-girl.

Cheryl said: “We’re going to have a catwalk running up the middle of the garden, a red carpet and giant items of make-up.

“Eve loves fashion and make-up so she knew exactly what she wanted!”

Proud gran Carole Ross bought Eve’s dress and her great-gran Nancy Smith bought her shoes for the big day.

Sadly, Nancy passed away three weeks ago. However, thanks to pictures being taken for the official programme, she did get to see Eve in all her finery.

Cheryl said: “I’m really pleased my gran got to see Eve. I can’t thank my mum and gran enough for helping make this event so special.”

As for the big day, Eve can’t wait to be queen.

Cheryl added: “She woke up on Monday and said: ‘It’s this week mum!

“She loves the drama of it all and is literally counting down the days now.

“She’s shown no nerves at all and is particularly looking forward to the procession, crowning and her party on Saturday night with all her school friends.

“Harry’s the complete opposite of Eve – he doesn’t want to take part and is content to wear his football strip to gala day.

“But we’re all really looking forward to it and the video camera will be at the ready – it’s a day none of us will want to forget.”

Carluke Gala Day committee has been hard at work behind the scenes ensuring everything is ready for Saturday.

For former secretary Laura Murray Darroch, 2017 will mark her first year as chairwoman so she’s hoping for a perfect day.

Laura said: “It’s always a fantastic day which is very well supported by the people of Carluke and Law.

“The rehearsals have been going really well – the children are playing their parts perfectly and are all getting excited as Saturday gets ever closer.

“We’re just hoping the weather takes a turn for the better. It’s always nicer if the sun is shining.

“Every committee member is keeping their fingers crossed for sunshine come Saturday morning.”

That sentiment is no doubt being echoed in every house in Carluke and Law at the moment.

Hopefully, the power of positive thinking will bring the sunshine out to smile on Eve’s crowning moment.