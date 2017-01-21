Elise will be Carnwath gala queen

Elise Knights has been chosen as Carnwath gala queen.

She will be crowned on Saturday, June 24.

Carnwath gala queen-elect Elise (Picture by Sarah Peters)

Pictured are, centre front, gala queen Elise and first page Shaun McGuigan, with crowning lady Irene Neville and members of the court – first maid Tatiana Duzy, second maid Aimee Challioner, third maid Lauren Walker, fourth maid Stacey Fogg, second page Fraser Wright and third page Caleb Morrison.

Congratulations to all those involved.

The gala committee has an adult disco planned for February 24 2017 from 7.30pm until late. Tickets available from committee members or from Neville’s Newsagent.