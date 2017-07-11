Douglas sets the scene for new Agatha Christie drama.

Main Street in Douglas is closing at 4pm this Friday to allow filming into the early hours of Saturday morning of a new drama for the BBC.

The village has been picked for one of the scenes in the new Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence, with a stellar cast starring Bill Nighy - although there may not be many stars around in Douglas.

The village road is being closed off for a scene with vintage cars.

A spokesperson for the film said, "The centre of Douglas fitted the profile of our 1950s village perfectly with no road markings or exterior furniture.

"We would like to thank the residents of Douglas for their support and cooperation and the South Lanarkshire Council and police who have been helpful in assisting us secure the necessary clearances to film."

Ordeal by Innocence is a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One.

The three-part drama reunites the team behind last December’s The Witness for the Prosecution and And Then There Were None in December 2015, both of which were critical successes for BBC One.

Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote) are joined by Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, Loving Vincent), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Ed Westwick (White Gold, Gossip Girl), Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob), Morven Christie (The A Word, The Replacement), Crystal Clarke (Assassin’s Creed, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Churchill) and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, Black Mirror).

Adapted from Christie’s 1958 novel, Ordeal By Innocence will be directed by Sandra Goldbacher (Victoria, The Hour, Me Without You) and produced by Roopesh Parekh, (Poldark, And Then There Were None, The Hollow Crown).

At Christmas 1954, Wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll is murdered at her family estate Sunny Point. Her adopted son Jack Argyll, a young delinquent, is arrested for her murder. He vehemently protests his innocence. Eighteen months later, scientist Dr Arthur Calgary arrives, claiming to have just returned from an expedition to the Arctic - and claiming to hold the alibi that can prove Jack’s innocence.

But Jack died in prison before the case could come to trial, and the Argyll family is reluctant to dig up the secrets of the past.

Rachel’s widower Leo is about to remarry his secretary Gwenda and none of Rachel’s other adopted children nor housekeeper Kirsten, is willing to reopen that most horrendous chapter of their lives.

However, the shattering implications of Calgary’s story are too big to avoid: if he is telling the truth then the wrong person was arrested for Rachel’s murder. And if Jack was not the killer, then it must have been somebody else at Sunny Point.

Damien Timmer, Executive Producer of Mammoth Screen said, “Sarah Phelps has excelled herself with this spellbinding adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most celebrated stories. A gloriously dark deconstruction of an apparently perfect family, we hope it delights and chills viewers when it airs!”

And hopefully Douglas will be looking its period best when it appears on the screen.