Doors Open Day this Saturday at Pettinain Church

Pettinain Church may be deemed redundant, in that it no longer holds services, but it’s still very much at the heart of the local community.

And the Friends of Pettinain Church work hand in hand with the Scottish Redundant Churches Trust (SRCT) to ensure the building continues to stand the test of time.

Friends unite...to ensure the church remains a vital cog in the heart of the community. (Pics courtesy Scottish Civic Trust)

Nowadays, the church is called into service mainly for weddings and funerals.

However, it also comes into its own at Christmas when it is used by villagers for their annual concert.

Friends group members are proud of their church and are keen for more people to see inside.

Which is exactly why, since 1993, they have taken part in Doors Open Days every September.

Standing the test of time...the existing church dates from the late 17th or early 18th Century. (Pic courtesy Scottish Civic Trust)

This year is no different, with the church being the ONLY venue in Clydesdale listed on the Scottish Civic Trust’s website for 2017.

Agnes Davidson, who has been a Friends group member since 2004, said: “We’re keeping the history going for future generations to enjoy.

“There are six Friends who make sure the church is kept clean, safe and sound and report back to SRCT.

“It’s not a big undertaking but it’s nice to know that we’re keeping the traditions going in the village.

“Doors Open Day gives people a chance to come in and have a look around, as the church is not usually open to the public.”

And this year the Friends are hoping to entice some new blood along.

Agnes explained: “New homes have been built in the village and we’re hoping those residents will come along on the day.

“I’ve put leaflets through all the doors as it’s a perfect opportunity to attract some new blood to the Friends group!”

It’s no surprise that the Friends want to preserve their picturesque church.

For it has a long and proud history in the village.

The present building is the successor of earlier places of Christian worship on or very close to the site.

Little is known of the church’s origins but it was a chaplaincy attached to St Kentigern’s Church, Lanark, in 1150, when both churches were granted by David I to the abbot and canons of Dryburgh Abbey.

In the mid-15th century Pettinain appears to have been separated from its mother church.

However, it remained one of the possessions of the Dryburgh monks until after the Reformation in 1560.

The lordship of the parish was granted to the Earl of Mar in 1604, and from the 1630s until 1874 patronage was exercised by the Carmichaels of Westraw, later the earls of Hyndford.

The parish enjoyed its own minister until 1952, when it was linked with nearby Carmichael.

In 1972 it was linked with Covington and Thankerton and in 1995 all were united in the new parish of Cairngryffe.

The church at Pettinain passed to the Scottish Redundant Churches Trust (SRCT) in May 2000.

Its elevated position, east-west alignment in common with mediaeval churches, and setting within what may be a very old burial ground, all point to the church occupying an ancient site.

But the existing church is not quite so old.

An SRCT spokeswoman explained: “The present church probably dates from the end of the 17th or early 18th century and has a simple rectangular plan.

“One striking feature though is its extraordinary west gable. It’s like a giant buttress with tiers of masonry tapering up to support the bellcote.

“The stairs lead to a door set in the gable, giving access to the gallery or loft inside.

“The fine birdcage bellcote boasts fluted pilasters, a bold entablature, ball finials at each corner and a giant ball to cap the pyramid roof.”

Barely legible round the frieze is the inscription “Holiness becomes the house of God”.

The bell is by the Edinburgh founder John Meikle and is dated 1622.

People can access the church year-round by contacting a keyholder.

But visitors will be able to pop in for a visit this Doors Open Day – this Saturday (September 30), any time from 1pm to 4pm.

Fans of the TV show Taggart would do well not to miss the venue.

For episodes of the show, screened in 1992 and 2008, were filmed at the church.

And the graveyard is also the fictional resting place of Jim Taggart’s Aunt Hettie!

For more information on events being held across the country, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk.

Doors Open further afield too

BLANTYRE OLD PARISH CHURCH

Open on September 30 from 10am to 5pm and October 1 10am to 1pm, with worship from 11am to noon. Resident historian Gordon Cook, along with passionate members of Blantyre Old, have gathered a wealth of material that brings the Reformation to life, as well as photographs showing how Blantyre has developed.

EAST KILBRIDE OLD PARISH CHURCH

Open on September 30 from 10am to 2pm. A B-listed building built by James Pollock and completed in 1775, the Scotch Belfry Tower by Robert Pollock was added in 1818. The kirkyard also boasts notable gravestones including the parents of William and John Hunter, the famous surgeons and Rev. James French, minister of the Old Parish Church (1791-1835), who was tutor to the young Walter Scott. The 18th century mausoleum of the Stuarts of Torrance family has also recently been restored. HAMILTON MAUSOLEUM

Open on September 30 from 10am to 4pm, this fascinating monument was built by Alexander, the 10th Duke of Hamilton, as his final resting place. Book one of the tours offered by museum staff, and you will see its massive dome, magnificent bronze doors, marble floors and its eerily atmospheric crypt – to say nothing of the building’s record-breaking echo!

HAMILTON SHERIFF COURT

Open on September 30 from 10am to 4pm. Gain a valuable insight into the work of the court, outwith its day to day business. Mock trials will be made available to visitors.

ST BRIDE’S RC CHURCH, EAST KILBRIDE

Open on September 30 from noon to 4pm. Built between 1963-1964 by Gillespie, Kidd and Coia to a modernist design.