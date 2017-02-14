Dandy the lonely snake seeks love on Valentine's Day!

This Valentine's Day the Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Dandy the snake who is looking for someone to love.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is caring for Dandy at its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Centre manager Peter Fleming said, “Dandy has been with us for 949 lonely days.

“He’s an inquisitive snake who is quite happy to be handled and is looking for someone who has had previous experience with cornsnakes.

“While we’re very fond of having Dandy here, we know he could make someone very happy.

“We are hoping that love truly is in the air this Valentine’s Day and someone will give this gorgeous boy the loving home he deserves.”

Anyone who can offer this loyal guy a loving home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Lanarkshire on 03000 999 999.