Could your mucky pup help store to Guinness World Record?

A Lanark pet grooming salon is looking for hundreds of dogs - preferably small with short coats - to let staff take part in a world record challenge for dog washing!

Lanark branch of Pets at Home is part of a nationwide charity event to compete for the Guinness World Record for "Most dogs bathed in 12 hours", on Saturday September 16.

Customers are donating £5 per dog - all money is being given to charity.

"At Lanark, we are hoping to bath 240 dogs in one day - from 8am till 8pm," said Kate Murphy, manager there.

"There are still some places available."

Inside Pets at Home, Lanark’s Groom Room, along with 84 other salons in Northern England and Scotland, will compete to beat the current Guinness World Record of 5,000 dogs washed in a 12 hour period across multiple locations.

In order to scrub away the current record, the Groom Room needs to wash more than 5,000 dogs, with all proceeds going to animal rescue charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

“We’re really excited to take part in this Guinness World Record attempt, and with all the proceeds going towards helping homeless pets, it really makes the whole thing worthwhile," said Kate.

“In order to reach our fundraising target AND beat the record, we need to roll our sleeves up and wash 240 mucky pups in 6 minute time slots.

"It really is a challenge but we’d love for local dog owners to help us scrub up and reach both of our goals.”

To book your dog in for a £5 wash and dry and take part in the Guinness World Record attempt, visit http://www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/in-store-services/new-groom-room/groom-room-locations, and contact your nearest salon.

Due to the time frame, the salon is specifically looking for short haired, smooth coated dog breeds.

And the business warns that dogs may not be 100% dry when owners take them away!