Clydesdales come home to Clydesdale

One of Clydesdale’s most stunning spectacles takes place this month when Lanark Agricultural Centre hosts the Lanark, Biggar and Peebles Foal Show.

Originally established in 1937, it is celebrating its 80th year, although due to 2001’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, this year’s show is only the 78th.

Entries are being taken now for the show, on Saturday October 28. Admission will be free to the public.

Dozens of horses were put through their paces last year, and organisers are hoping for even more this year as interest in the breed is growing.

“We usually can rely on the old trusted people, but I have done a couple of shows this year with my foal, and I am finding more and more new faces appearing, which is good for the Clydesdale horses,” said show secretary Dorothy Combe.

“They are the gentle giants of the horse world,” she said. “They originate from this area, and they are magnificent for working, showing and breeding.”

The breed also got a boost when actor Martin Clunes acquired a couple.

Ways of showing the horses are also widening, with ridden and driving classes at many agricultural shows.

Biggar this year had stud cart driving for the first time, and the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston has Clydesdale dressage classes.

Although primarily for foals born in 2017, with colts and fillies split into juniors and seniors depending on their ages, the foal show also has classes for older horses.

Geldings and mares aged two and over can compete.

Judge this year is John McMillan, from the Isle of Bute.

Admission is from 9am, with judging from 10am, and the public are welcome to see the last-minute grooming of the foals, then to watch them strut their stuff for the judge.

Owners can find entry forms on the Clydesale Horse Society website and can contact Dorothy at dorycombe@hotmail.com