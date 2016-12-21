Allison Plenderleith is Carluke’s Citizen of the year.

Each year Carluke Rotary makes the award to a person who has selflessly volunteered their time and efforts to the benefit of others less fortunate than themselves or in need.

Allison Plenderleith is seen receiving this year’s award from Rotary district governor Olive Geddes and past president Archie Ralston .

Allison is a member of St Andrew’s Church and a leading member of the Guild in Scotland. Her accomplishments are many and varied. Over many years she has run qigong and tai chi classes, which help participants in staying fit, and she has helped raise money which has been distributed to various charities, including St Andrew’s Hospice, Children’s Hospice Association Scotland, Lanarkshire Cancer Trust and the Dogs Trust.

“Allison is truly an extraordinary person,” said Mr Ralston.