Chris collects another pair of socks in historic race

The historic Carnwath Red Hose Race, claimed to be the world’s oldest foot race, took place on Saturday in the course of Carnwath Show.

The prize of a coveted pair of red hose awarded to a runner from the surrounding parishes went again to Chris Huntley, who covered the 4.5km route in 20 minutes 50 seconds.

This year's race attracted 19 runners.

There was a cash prize – but no socks – for Jonathan Kennedy, of Lanark, the first runner home, in 15 minutes 58 seconds, and for Jo Williams, first lady home in 17 minutes 30 seconds.

The race dates back to 1508, as a condition of a grant of the lands of Carnwath by James IV to John Somerville and may have been started to ensure that his men were kept fit to run and warn of any hostile advance.

Anna Baillie from Carnwath was first under-16 home. Picture Sarah Peters.