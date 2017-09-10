Charlotte opens Music in Lanark season

Music in Lanark begins its 2017-2018 season with a violin recital by Charlotte Rowan at New Lanark Institute on Friday, September 15.

Charlotte has gained recognition as an exhilarating performer who combines dazzling technical proficiency with a masterful command of her instrument.

Born in Scotland, Charlotte was invited, at the age of 16, to study at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore in the US and graduated with high honours.

Together with Scottish pianist Charlotte Stevenson, she has delighted audiences throughout the UK.

The duo are well known for their performances in some of the country’s finest cathedrals.

The concert begins at 7.45pm. Tickets, priced £12.50, or £1 for those 18 and under, are available through www.musicinlanark.co.uk or at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk, or in person from Lanark Memorial Hall or by telephone on 01555 667999.