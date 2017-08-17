CCI gig will be Lanark’s biggest rock concert in years

Have your say

Tickets are selling fast for what is being billed as the biggest rock concert in Lanark in years.

On Saturday, August 26, Langloch farm will host a musical extravaganza that will include fast-paced punk rock as well as folk and country styles.

And if you’re accustomed to falling gracefully into a vibe created by seasoned musicians then it shouldn’t be missed.

On the bill are a diverse mix of bands, with local legends the Mazdas headlining.

They’re truly rooted in the rock scene, playing blistering classics that will ultimately create an impact.

Also, the Screaming Divas will strut their edgier tone, with punk and glam rock intertwined to generate a sound reminiscent of the great Lou Reed.

The Darling Clementines are on the bill too, armed with their country and bluegrass numbers.

They’re bound to offer a great set, full of songs which may take you back.

And Erin and Rebecca will be there. They’ve toured across Scotland, solidifying their status as ones to watch, and they are talented songwriters, set to mesmerise with their memorable contributions.

Also, there will be guest slots for musicians young and old, destined to establish themselves.

And if you’re into music from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, then don’t hesitate to jump into this musical show. It will be day of beautiful sounds, mastered and presented with a great atmospheric backdrop.

Appropriately for this feast of music, all the proceeds from tickets sales will go towards a new community kitchen at the Langloch farm.

Fundraising has been going on for months, and Colleen Scott of Clydesdale Community Initiatives said that the kitchen would be an essential part of a local food co-operative involving people with support needs and community groups from across Clydesdale in growing and cooking healthy food.

Tickets for the benefit gig are available by calling 01555 664211.