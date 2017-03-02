Catch Blazin’ Fiddles on stage in Lanark on Saturday

Take a group of the hottest contemporary fiddle players from the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, mix with some wonderfully sympathetic piano and guitar arrangements and you’ve got the award-winning Blazin’ Fiddles.

From remote villages to the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, fiddlers Jenna Reid, Bruce McGregor, Rua Macmillan and Kristan Harvey are joined by Anna Massie on guitar/fiddle and Angus Lyon on piano to deliver a musically intoxicating evening for all.

Now people in Clydesdale have the chance to enjoy a wonderful evening with them.

Music in Lanark is bringing Blazin’ Fiddles to the Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 4.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

The concert is an additional one and is not covered by the series ticket for the rest of the Music in Lanark concerts, but tickets are only £15, a modest price for such a night’s entertainment.

These are available from the Memorial Hall Box Office (01555 667999) and on-line

ww.sllcboxoffice.co.uk