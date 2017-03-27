Carluke Young Farmers brick their way to top spot

Carluke Young Farmers’ Club triumphed in the West Area Talentspot competition on Saturday.

For the competition, one of the most prestigious events in the Young Farmers’ calendar, they performed a scene about Lego called “Absolutely Brickin’ It” and were placed first.

It was a tough competition with talent from Ayrshire, Clyde and Central, Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway districts.

A spokeswoman said: ‘‘Coming out on top was a massive achievement for the club which has made the months of practices and all the yellow paint very worthwhile.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and thanks must go to everyone involved and those that helped us win a competition we have not won in many many years.’’ This win only adds to an already successful year for the club. On March 19, Carluke YF held its annual general meeting which saw chairman Andrew McGregor and secretary Katie Watson bring their year to an end with a long list of successes. They passed the reins over to new chairman Douglas Frame and secretary Annabell Bryce.