Carluke Tesco team in Race for Life

Carluke Tesco staff are joining the fight against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The 35 women are set to pull on their trainers at Glasgow Green on Sunday May 21.

Together they hope to raise around £1000. Laura Barclay, community champion at Tesco Carluke said: “Race for Life is an amazing way to unite together and help fight cancer, but also remember those who have been lost to cancer.

“We can’t wait to stand shoulder to shoulder on the start line with thousands of like-minded women, commited to the cause.

“We signed up because we all know someone whose life has been touched by the disease and we have a colleague who is going through treatment right now.”

Contact Laura in the store to sponsor the Tesco ladies.