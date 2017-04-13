Carluke’s Crossroads Cafe serves up £46,000 to charities

Crossroads Cafe at Kirkton Church, Carluke, has shared out the latest £5,000 of its proceeds with other good causes.

In the 10 years it has been running, with volunteers serving home baking and lunch every Monday, it has handed over £46,000 to charities.

In the latest presentation, cancer charity Marie Curie received £2,000, Carluke’s Kudos Cafe, run by Scottish Autism received £1,000, the local branch of Action Medical Research got £1,000, and the Beckford Church drop-in centre in Hamilton, which provides food and hope for the homeless, received £1,000.

The donations were handed over by leader of the Crossroads Cafe, Linda Johnson, on behalf of all the invaluable volunteers in her team, and she was thanked by the latest groups to benefit.