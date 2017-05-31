Carluke Primrose Spring to success in Scottish contest

Carluke Primrose Orchestral Flutes continued their winning ways with a ‘clean sweep’ at the Scottish Flute Association’s Scottish Open Spring Contest in Troon.

Adjudicator was internationally renowned flautist and tutor Gareth McLearnon.

The contest had a graded section with each ensemble playing their own programme, and an open march category.

The Carluke orchestra played conductor Alex Abbott’s own composition in the march section, “Pride of the Fleet”, the first public performance of this march.

For the first grade section the conductor chose music to show off the talents, musicianship, and instrumentation of the ensemble.

The orchestra performed “Take Ur Picc”, composed by Alex Abbott. This piece featured some fantastic solo playing by Donna Black on piccolo, winning her the award for best piccolo player. Next was another of Alex Abbot’s compositions, “Legal Contra-band”, which highlighted the orchestra’s bass flutes. The orchestra performed “Cavalleria Rusticana”, and the finale was Giuseppe Verdi’s “Un Giorno di Regno”, emphasising the orchestra’s musical abilities, and ensemble playing.

Carluke took first place in the graded section, with 89 points and first place in the open march section, with 84 points. The orchestra were also awarded the piccolo, percussion, and entertainment prizes. With so many points awarded to Carluke, they also won the highest aggregate score prize. This is a fantastic achievement for the orchestra, and they hope it bodes well for the coming year.

CPOF would like to thank Alex Abbott for his work as interim conductor. The orchestra have achieved some great successes under his direction. CPOF would also like to thank 1st Carluke Scout Group for the use of their hall for their pre-contest rehearsal, and The Station Inn at Braidwood for hosting their celebrations upon their return.

Members are now rehearsing for their annual concert, on Saturday, June 24, in Kirkton Church.

This will be the first public performance under their new conductor, Jon Hargreaves.