Carluke BB member James Gillon is senior cross country champion

A Carluke Boys’ Brigade member has scooped a first place trophy at the 79th annual cross-country championships in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

James Gillon, a member of 3rd Carluke, The Boys’ Brigade, competed in the senior category beating off competition from his 28 peers to win the race.

The 16-year-old joined more than 150 runners on the day from 12 Boys’ Brigade Scotland Battalions who gathered for what was one of the most successful championships to date.

“I tried to keep ahead early on and start the race well," said James. "I love cross-country running. It’s not always about times, but more about racing and being competitive.”

The event was coordinated and hosted by Glasgow Battalion.

Alan Hunter, acting Director of The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland, said it had been a great day.

"In our programmes we have a strong focus on supporting and promoting active and healthy lifestyles so to see so many young people getting involved to compete is extremely encouraging.

“Like all of our events, whether it’s sport or music, the level of performance was simply outstanding."

The National Cross Country Championships now provides one of the few occasions in which large groups of BB members from all over Scotland can get together annually.