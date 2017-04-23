Burns trophy haul for Carluke’s St Athanasius pupils

Pupils at St Athanasius Primary School in Carluke collected a huge haul of trophies, at the Lanarkshire Burns Club competition.

The school was declared the overall winner, its teams won, and individual pupils did very well.

Among the prize winners were:

Recitation P4/5 - 1st place - Caitlin Graham, P4/5 - Highly Commended - Johan Gillon; P6/7 - 3rd place - Meara Fisher, P6/7 - Highly Commended - Keira Reilly; and Overall Team Winners.

Singing P4/5 - 1st place - Mariesha Ward, P4/5 - 3rd place - Leela Mathers; P6/7 - 1st place - Erin O’Neill, P6/7 - 2nd place - Mia Livingstone; and Overall Team Winners.

Instrumental P4/5 - 1st place - Lucy Smith - Piano, P6/7 - 2nd place - Holly Ann Brown - clarinet; and Overall Team Winners.

Choir: Clydesdale Competition - 1st place; Lanarkshire Competition - 1st place; and National final Competition- 2nd place.

“We at St Athanasius PS are very proud of the achievement of our pupils,” said head teacher Francis Farrell.

“Along with their teachers, they have worked very hard and let their talents shine.

“The Curriculum for Excellence gives all pupils to opportunity to develop their talents.

“Fostering a love of the works of Burns is one way in doing this and highlighting his importance in Scottish society.

“Music can change the world because it can change people. Where words fail, music speaks.

“In St Athanasius PS we give our pupils the opportunity to grow, develop and above all, create.”