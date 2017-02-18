Bringing romance to rural Clydesdale

Romantic souls living in rural Clydesdale

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture Home Delivery Service is delighted to be involved with the ‘Romance on the Road’ campaign, led by the Reading Agency and Mills & Boon.

The Home Delivery Service travels throughout South Lanarkshire delivering books and spoken word to over 300 customers in their own homes, taking care to ensure that each collection matches the requirements of the customer.

This year, during Valentine 'Season', they will now also be able to add Valentine gifts to the delivery, thanks to Mills& Boon and the Reading Agency. Gifts include chocolates and romance novels.

Mills and Boon heroines have changed in character since the company first began publishing romantic fiction in 1908. Nowadays the women are modern career women who are active, capable and progressive in all aspect of their lives including the romantic side. All of South Lanarkshire libraries stock Mills and Boon books and they are as popular with Home Delivery customers as they are within branch libraries

Mrs Molly Cosgrove, from Kirkmuirhill, is one of the first customers to receive the Valentine gift. The Home Delivery van has also been decorated for the occasion, so watch out for it on the road.

Molly said: “I don’t normally read Mills and Boon but this is great fun. I use the home delivery service on a monthly basis and it is such a lifeline for me. I couldn’t get out to the library now but I get 10 books at a time which keeps me going until the next visit.”

Gerry Campbell, General Manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture said: “Although this is a bit of light-hearted fun, it is great for us to highlight the Home Delivery Service which is a very important service to many of our customers who for various reasons can’t make it in to their local library. We deliver direct to people’s houses and visit care homes regularly to ensure that customers can continue with their love of reading no matter what their age.”

For further information or to make an application for the library home delivery service in your area, please telephone 01698 452143